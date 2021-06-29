Xi, Putin announce extension of China-Russia friendly cooperation treaty

Xinhua) 08:54, June 29, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin via video link in Beijing, capital of China, June 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a joint statement Monday, officially deciding to extend the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.

The announcement came during talks between the two heads of state via video link.

Hailing the upcoming 20th anniversary of the signing of the treaty, Xi said in Beijing that the treaty has established the idea of enduring friendship, which conforms to the fundamental interests of the two countries as well as the themes of peace and development.

The treaty is a vivid example of fostering a new type of international relations and building a community with a shared future for humanity, he said.

Putin said the treaty demonstrates the willingness of enduring friendship between the two peoples. The relevant principles and spirit established by the treaty have played an important and unique role in the long-term and sound development of Russia-China relations.

"Russia is satisfied with the unprecedented high level of current China-Russia ties as well as comprehensive and steady development of bilateral cooperation," he said.

The treaty extension will lay a more solid foundation for the long-term bilateral ties development, Putin said.

"On the treaty's basis, China-Russia relations have developed rapidly in various fields, covering politics, the economy, and culture over the past 20 years. The relationship between the two countries has also upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era," said Li Ziguo, director of the Department for European-Central Asian Studies of the China Institute of International Studies.

FIRMLY MOVING TIES FORWARD

"Under the guidance of the treaty, the two countries will continue to make concerted efforts and firmly move forward despite the difficulties and obstacles ahead," Xi said.

He referred to the current China-Russia ties as "mature, stable, and solid" and able to "withstand the test of any change in the international situation."

The two sides support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and have carried out effective strategic coordination, safeguarding the common interests of the two countries, he said.

The outcomes of pragmatic cooperation, with increasing quality and quantity, are fruitful, he added.

He called on the two sides to comprehensively summarize their experiences of past successes and create top-level designs for new objectives and tasks in various fields to inject new meaning into the treaty.

The two sides agreed to continue maintaining close high-level exchanges, strengthening vaccine cooperation, expanding bilateral trade, and expanding cooperation in low-carbon energy, digital economy, agriculture and other fields and promote the alignment of the Belt and Road Initiative with the Eurasian Economic Union.

"The secret to the strong development of bilateral ties lies in upholding the principles of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit, and win-win cooperation, and not targeting any third party. Practical cooperation also provides a strong impetus for the development of ties," Li said.

WARM CONGRATULATION

The Russian president warmly congratulated the Communist Party of China (CPC) on its 100th anniversary of founding, saying that Russia cherishes the history of exchanges with the CPC and is willing to strengthen inter-party exchanges.

It is hoped that China will continue to make new achievements in economic and social development and play a more significant role in international affairs under the leadership of the CPC, Putin said.

Xi expressed appreciation for the congratulations and support to the CPC centennial from Putin and various fields in Russia. He said that China firmly supports the strong measures taken by Russia to maintain its long-term stability and firmly supports Russia in managing its own affairs.

Putin vowed to continue deepening strategic mutual trust and strengthening strategic coordination with China. He said they should continue to firmly support each other in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity and respect each other's chosen systems and development paths.

He also called for deepening practical cooperation, increasing people-to-people exchanges, and strengthening coordination in international affairs to advance bilateral ties.

In the joint statement, Russia speaks highly of China's concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity, referring to the concept as "being conducive to enhancing global solidarity and jointly tackling challenges."

Russia supports the "Global Initiative on Data Security" proposed by China, and the two countries vowed to formulate feasible measures in tackling threats in international information security, according to the joint statement.

The two sides oppose the politicization of sports. Russia supports China's hosting of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, the statement said.

UPHOLDING TRUE MULTILATERALISM

Noting their close coordination in international affairs, Xi said the two countries have jointly safeguarded true multilateralism and global fairness and justice.

"China and Russia have injected positive energy into the international community. The two sides have set an example of a new type of international relations through their close cooperation, as the world is entering a period of turbulence and change, and human development confronts multiple crises," Xi said.

The two heads of state pledged to jointly and firmly safeguard the international system with the United Nations as the core and the international order based on international law. They also pledged to protect global strategic security and stability, support and practice true multilateralism, oppose interference in other countries' affairs under the guise of "democracy" and "human rights," and resist unilateral coercive sanctions.

Both sides agreed to jointly promote the common human values of peace, development, equity, justice, democracy, and freedom, strengthen solidarity and coordination, and work together to tackle common challenges and promote building a community with a shared future for humanity.

The two sides also voiced opposition to stigmatizing and politicizing acts regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and virus origin tracing.

During the talks, the two heads of state also expressed concern about the recent acceleration of the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan by the United States and NATO and the increasingly complicated and severe security situation in Afghanistan, vowing to jointly maintain regional peace, security, and stability.

