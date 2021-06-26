7 more research centers established to study Xi Jinping thought

Xinhua) 16:44, June 26, 2021

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Seven new research centers, approved by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), have been established to further study, research and promote Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Eleven research centers or institutes for this purpose had already been set up earlier, said an official statement released on Saturday.

The seven new research centers were set up in the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, and the China Law Society, as well as in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian and Shandong provinces.

They will further boost the research on CPC's innovative theory and help better arm the Party with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and inspire the people, said the statement.

