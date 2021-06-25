Languages

Friday, June 25, 2021

Xi to hold talks with Putin via video link

(Xinhua) 17:11, June 25, 2021

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin via video link on June 28, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Friday.

