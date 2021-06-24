Xi sends condolences to Zambian president over passing of former President Kaunda

Zambia's first President Kenneth Kaunda (R) delivers a speech during a groundbreaking ceremony of TAZARA memorial park in Chongwe, Zambia, on May 13, 2019. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun)

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message of condolence to Zambian President Edgar Lungu over the passing of former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda.

In his message, Xi said Mr. Kaunda was a globally renowned leader of African independence movements, statesman and social activist, as well as a founder of China-Zambia relations.

During his lifetime, Mr. Kaunda actively promoted friendly cooperation between China and Zambia in various fields, and forged profound friendships with Chinese leaders, Xi noted.

The late president's remarkable contributions to the development of China-Zambia relations will be remembered forever by the Chinese people, Xi added.

A box of face masks donated by China is seen at a handover ceremony in Lusaka, Zambia, on June 4, 2021. (Photo by Martin Mbangweta/Xinhua)

Xi said he stands ready to work with Lungu to deepen the traditional friendship between the two countries, expand friendly cooperation in various fields, and carry forward the cause of China-Zambia friendship, so as to create benefits for both countries and their people.

