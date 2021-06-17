In pics: behind-the scenes secrets of the "River Goddess" underwater dance

June 17, 2021

The underwater dance "Rhapsody on the Luo River Goddess" (Photo provided by Henan TV Station)

The enthralling underwater dance, titled "Rhapsody on the Luo River Goddess", won accolades in China after it was aired on Henan TV.

Behind every success there is unseen hard work. The two-minute dance took a total of three days to shoot. The dancer had to hold her breath for 50 seconds each time, 200 times a day. The dancer also needed to wear 2 to 10 kilograms in weights and tie a fishing line onto her body through the water in order to perform her movements smoothly and gracefully.

Let's look at the behind-the-scenes photos to learn more about this marvellous show.

