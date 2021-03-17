Home>>
Jinan college students dance around blooming flowers
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 13:30, March 17, 2021
A group of students from the School of Music of Shandong Normal University are seen dancing at the Qianfo Mountain Campus in Jinan, East China's Shandong province against a backdrop of various blooming flowers. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]
Photos
Related Stories
- Classical dance show on Tang Dynasty becomes cultural hit
- Zoo prepares air-conditioned room for giant panda as temperature rises in Jinan
- Chinese farmer couple's dance moves become viral hit
- Teenager who lost his leg in Wenchuan Earthquake now becomes "dancing king"
- Video of 68-year-old college professor dancing for his mom goes viral
- Dance brings ancient murals to life
- Gala of traditional Chinese folk dance held in Dallas
- Taiwan, mainland dance groups to jointly perform in Beijing
- Shanghai Int'l Dance Center Youth Dance Festival and Competition concludes
- Traditional Korean folk dance show held in Kuwait
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.