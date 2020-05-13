Video of 68-year-old college professor dancing for his mom goes viral

A video featuring 68-year-old Du Zhenhua, a college professor, dancing for his 97-year-old mother has recently gone viral.

On Mother's Day, May 10, Professor Du Zhenhua from Xi'an International Studies University in Northwest China's Shaanxi province and his family got together to celebrate his mother's birthday. Though, since his mother has never revealed the date of her birthday for fear of causing trouble to her children, her family has adopted Mother's Day as her birthday, Du said.

Du talked about his mother, sharing that she has been a good person all her life and is grateful for the education she has provided for her children. He danced on that day for the sole purpose of making her happy!