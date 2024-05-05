Hello, kite!

People's Daily Online) 12:12, May 05, 2024

In 1958, the film "The Magic of the Kite," the first co-production between People's Republic of China and a foreign country, hit French theaters. A kite inspired by Sun Wukong (Monkey King) in the film forged a bond of friendship between Chinese and French children. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and France. That iconic kite has taken flight, soaring from one nation to the other, carrying friendship and hope from the past into the future. Its flight has woven an enduring tale of the close bond between the two nations, a connection that not even vast mountains and rivers can sever.

