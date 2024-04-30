Tourists enjoy springtime while wearing Hanfu costumes in Luoyang, C China's Henan

People's Daily Online) 09:13, April 30, 2024

A tourist takes photos for her companion wearing Hanfu at Luoyi ancient town in Luoyang city, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Pei)

Tourists from across China enjoy the springtime while wearing Hanfu costumes, a style of clothing traditionally worn by the Han people, in Luoyang city, central China's Henan Province.

Leveraging its millennium-long historical and cultural heritage, Luoyang has integrated the building of a complete Hanfu industrial chain with cultural and tourism resources in the past two years. It has introduced immersive consumption experiences centered on Hanfu elements to enrich the visitors' experiences of wearing Hanfu, which has injected new vitality into fine traditional Chinese culture.

