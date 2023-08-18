Home>>
Trending in China| Hanfu, the traditional costume of the Han Chinese ethnicity
(People's Daily App) 16:14, August 18, 2023
Hanfu, the traditional costume of the Han Chinese ethnicity, has a history of more than three millennia. Now it's being revived by young people. There are Hanfu shops, designers and photography studios. As a centuries-old Chinese fashion, Hanfu is coming back.
(Video Source: Kuaishou)
