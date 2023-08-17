We Are China

'Space suit'-clad tourists immerse themselves at extra-terrestrial-like landscape in China's Inner Mongolia

People's Daily Online) 09:25, August 17, 2023

Tourists dressed in "space suits" immersed themselves in an extra-terrestrial-like landscape at the Ulan Hada volcano group in Ulanqab city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Aug. 12, 2023.

A female tourist takes photos of her companions dressed in "space suits" at the Ulan Hada volcano group in Ulanqab city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Chinanews.com/Liu Wenhua)

Photo shows a child dressed in a "space suit" at the Ulan Hada volcano group in Ulanqab city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Chinanews.com/Liu Wenhua)

