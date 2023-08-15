Reforestation campaigns under way in N China's Inner Mongolia

August 15, 2023

Staff members sow seeds at a nursery garden of a desertification control station in Hanggin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on July 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

The Yellow River makes a gigantic "U-turn" across the western part of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in north China, which is noted for its long history of civilization, rich reserve of energy resources, and unfortunately, vulnerable ecological environment due to the rampant deserts of Kubuqi and Maowusu.

For decades, people living by the deserts have been devoting themselves to reforestation campaigns under guidance and support from the local authorities.

After generations of dedication, reforestation efforts in the region become increasingly systematic, scientific, and industrialized.

Villager Zhou Zhizhong clears salix branches in Dalad Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Aug. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

This photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows trees growing at a privately-run pasture in Hanggin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

This aerial photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows the trees growing at a privately-run forestry land in Maowusu Desert, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Villager Gao Eryun checks the growth of desert plants in Dalad Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Aug. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Chen Ningbu, a veteran village party secretary, walks in his pasture in Hanggin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on July 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

