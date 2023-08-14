Scenery of Zaozhuang section of Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in Shandong

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2023 shows a view along the Zaozhuang section of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in Taierzhuang District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province. The Grand Canal, a vast waterway connecting the northern and southern parts of China, flows through Zaozhuang City. In recent years, Taierzhuang District of Zaozhuang has been making every effort to promote ecological construction along the canal. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows a view of the Taierzhuang ancient town along the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in Taierzhuang District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province. The Grand Canal, a vast waterway connecting the northern and southern parts of China, flows through Zaozhuang City. In recent years, Taierzhuang District of Zaozhuang has been making every effort to promote ecological construction along the canal. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

