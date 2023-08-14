Scenery of Zaozhuang section of Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in Shandong
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2023 shows a view along the Zaozhuang section of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in Taierzhuang District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province. The Grand Canal, a vast waterway connecting the northern and southern parts of China, flows through Zaozhuang City. In recent years, Taierzhuang District of Zaozhuang has been making every effort to promote ecological construction along the canal. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows a view of the Taierzhuang ancient town along the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in Taierzhuang District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province. The Grand Canal, a vast waterway connecting the northern and southern parts of China, flows through Zaozhuang City. In recent years, Taierzhuang District of Zaozhuang has been making every effort to promote ecological construction along the canal. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2023 shows a view along the Zaozhuang section of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in Taierzhuang District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province. The Grand Canal, a vast waterway connecting the northern and southern parts of China, flows through Zaozhuang City. In recent years, Taierzhuang District of Zaozhuang has been making every effort to promote ecological construction along the canal. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2023 shows a view along the Zaozhuang section of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in Taierzhuang District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province. The Grand Canal, a vast waterway connecting the northern and southern parts of China, flows through Zaozhuang City. In recent years, Taierzhuang District of Zaozhuang has been making every effort to promote ecological construction along the canal. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2023 shows a view along the Zaozhuang section of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in Taierzhuang District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province. The Grand Canal, a vast waterway connecting the northern and southern parts of China, flows through Zaozhuang City. In recent years, Taierzhuang District of Zaozhuang has been making every effort to promote ecological construction along the canal. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2023 shows a view along the Zaozhuang section of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in Taierzhuang District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province. The Grand Canal, a vast waterway connecting the northern and southern parts of China, flows through Zaozhuang City. In recent years, Taierzhuang District of Zaozhuang has been making every effort to promote ecological construction along the canal. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2023 shows a view along the Zaozhuang section of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in Taierzhuang District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province. The Grand Canal, a vast waterway connecting the northern and southern parts of China, flows through Zaozhuang City. In recent years, Taierzhuang District of Zaozhuang has been making every effort to promote ecological construction along the canal. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows a view of the Taierzhuang ancient town along the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in Taierzhuang District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province. The Grand Canal, a vast waterway connecting the northern and southern parts of China, flows through Zaozhuang City. In recent years, Taierzhuang District of Zaozhuang has been making every effort to promote ecological construction along the canal. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2023 shows a view along the Zaozhuang section of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in Taierzhuang District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province. The Grand Canal, a vast waterway connecting the northern and southern parts of China, flows through Zaozhuang City. In recent years, Taierzhuang District of Zaozhuang has been making every effort to promote ecological construction along the canal. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows a view of the Taierzhuang ancient town along the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in Taierzhuang District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province. The Grand Canal, a vast waterway connecting the northern and southern parts of China, flows through Zaozhuang City. In recent years, Taierzhuang District of Zaozhuang has been making every effort to promote ecological construction along the canal. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
Photos
Related Stories
- All dried-out sections of ancient Chinese canal refilled with water
- Ancient Grand Canal boosts modern business
- S China's Pinglu Canal starts construction
- Construction of S China's Pinglu Canal project kicks off
- Senior Chinese official stresses canal protection
- Spring scenery along section of Grand Canal in Beijing
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.