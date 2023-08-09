We Are China

Morning glory shines on Xijiang River

Ecns.cn) 15:53, August 09, 2023

Cargo ships sail on Xijiang River under the shining morning glow, creating a golden scenery in Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 8, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/He Wenhua)

