Danxia National Geological Park in NW China attracts tourists with unique landscape
A tourist visits the Danxia National Geological Park in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 7, 2023. Boasting a unique type of geomorphology formed from red-colored sandstones and characterized by steep cliffs, the Danxia National Geological Park has attracted an average of over 35,000 visitors daily since August. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 7, 2023 shows a view of Danxia landform at Danxia National Geological Park in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province. Boasting a unique type of geomorphology formed from red-colored sandstones and characterized by steep cliffs, the Danxia National Geological Park has attracted an average of over 35,000 visitors daily since August. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)
Tourists visit the Danxia National Geological Park in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 7, 2023. Boasting a unique type of geomorphology formed from red-colored sandstones and characterized by steep cliffs, the Danxia National Geological Park has attracted an average of over 35,000 visitors daily since August. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)
Tourists visit the Danxia National Geological Park in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 7, 2023. Boasting a unique type of geomorphology formed from red-colored sandstones and characterized by steep cliffs, the Danxia National Geological Park has attracted an average of over 35,000 visitors daily since August. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
Tourists ride powered parachutes over Danxia National Geological Park in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 7, 2023. Boasting a unique type of geomorphology formed from red-colored sandstones and characterized by steep cliffs, the Danxia National Geological Park has attracted an average of over 35,000 visitors daily since August. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
This photo taken on Aug. 7, 2023 shows a view of Danxia landform at Danxia National Geological Park in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province. Boasting a unique type of geomorphology formed from red-colored sandstones and characterized by steep cliffs, the Danxia National Geological Park has attracted an average of over 35,000 visitors daily since August. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
