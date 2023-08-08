Danxia National Geological Park in NW China attracts tourists with unique landscape

Xinhua) 09:11, August 08, 2023

A tourist visits the Danxia National Geological Park in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 7, 2023. Boasting a unique type of geomorphology formed from red-colored sandstones and characterized by steep cliffs, the Danxia National Geological Park has attracted an average of over 35,000 visitors daily since August. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

