We Are China

Aerial view of Huajiang River canyon scenic spot in Guizhou

Xinhua) 09:24, August 04, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 2, 2023 shows a boat sailing on the Huajiang River canyon in Guanling Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 3, 2023 shows a boat sailing on the Huajiang River canyon in Guanling Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 2, 2023 shows scenery of the Huajiang River canyon scenic spot in Guanling Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 2, 2023 shows scenery of the Huajiang River canyon scenic spot in Guanling Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 2, 2023 shows scenery of the Huajiang River canyon scenic spot in Guanling Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 2, 2023 shows scenery of the Huajiang River canyon scenic spot in Guanling Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 3, 2023 shows scenery of the Huajiang River canyon scenic spot in Guanling Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)