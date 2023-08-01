We Are China

'Dragons' of ancient drainage system spout water in Palace Museum

Ecns.cn) 08:41, August 01, 2023

Rainwater spouts from a dragon-shaped ancient drainage system in the Palace Museum during a heavy rainstorm in Beijing, July 31, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

Built in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), the Palace Museum has been well-maintained over the past few centuries.

