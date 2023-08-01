'Dragons' of ancient drainage system spout water in Palace Museum
Rainwater spouts from a dragon-shaped ancient drainage system in the Palace Museum during a heavy rainstorm in Beijing, July 31, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)
Built in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), the Palace Museum has been well-maintained over the past few centuries.
