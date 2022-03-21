Home>>
Sea of clouds on Zhongnan Mountain after rain
(People's Daily App) 13:54, March 21, 2022
After a gentle spring rain, a wonderland once depicted by Wang Wei of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) and other ancient poets appeared on Zhongnan Mountain in Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.
