Languages

Archive

Monday, March 21, 2022

Home>>

Sea of clouds on Zhongnan Mountain after rain

(People's Daily App) 13:54, March 21, 2022

After a gentle spring rain, a wonderland once depicted by Wang Wei of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) and other ancient poets appeared on Zhongnan Mountain in Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories