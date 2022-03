We Are China

Spring scenery at Summer Palace in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:48, March 20, 2022

People visit the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Photo taken on March 19, 2022 shows the spring scenery at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

