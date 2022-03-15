Anhui section of Baihetan-Jiangsu power transmission line completed
Aerial photo taken on March 14, 2022 shows staff members working on the ultra-high-voltage (UHV) direct current transmission line in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province. The last six conductors were laid out in Anhui section of Baihetan-Jiangsu ±800-kilovolt UHV direct current power transmission project on March 14, marking the completion of the Anhui section of the power transmission line across the Yangtze River. The project stretching from Baihetan in southwest China's Sichuan Province to east China's Jiangsu Province is an important part of the country's west-to-east power transmission program. Once operational, the project will deliver more than 31.2 billion kWh of electricity annually. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)
Aerial photo taken on March 13, 2022 shows staff members working on the ultra-high-voltage (UHV) direct current transmission line in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province. The last six conductors were laid out in Anhui section of Baihetan-Jiangsu ±800-kilovolt UHV direct current power transmission project on March 14, marking the completion of the Anhui section of the power transmission line across the Yangtze River. The project stretching from Baihetan in southwest China's Sichuan Province to east China's Jiangsu Province is an important part of the country's west-to-east power transmission program. Once operational, the project will deliver more than 31.2 billion kWh of electricity annually. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
