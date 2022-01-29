People in Anhui pass on traditions of Chinese Lunar New Year

Xinhua) 10:37, January 29, 2022

A man makes sesame candy in Huizhou District of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 19, 2022. Southern Anhui has a rich culture that preserves many traditional folk customs. As the lunar new year approaches, locals write Spring Festival couplets and prepare various delicious delicacies to share the festive mood.

A man makes sesame candy in Huizhou District of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 19, 2022.

A resident makes steamed buns in the form of a tiger's head in Huizhou District of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 19, 2022.

A resident makes steamed buns in the form of a tiger's head in Huizhou District of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 19, 2022.

Residents make radish cakes in Huizhou District of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 19, 2022.

A man arranges flowers at a flower shop in Huizhou District of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 19, 2022.

A man writes Spring Festival couplets in Huizhou District of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 19, 2022.

Residents make steamed buns in the form of a tiger's head in Huizhou District of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 19, 2022.

