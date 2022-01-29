People in Anhui pass on traditions of Chinese Lunar New Year
A man makes sesame candy in Huizhou District of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 19, 2022.
A resident makes steamed buns in the form of a tiger's head in Huizhou District of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 19, 2022.
Residents make radish cakes in Huizhou District of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 19, 2022. Southern Anhui has a rich culture that preserves many traditional folk customs. As the lunar new year approaches, locals write Spring Festival couplets and prepare various delicious delicacies to share the festive mood.
A man arranges flowers at a flower shop in Huizhou District of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 19, 2022.
A man writes Spring Festival couplets in Huizhou District of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 19, 2022.
Photos
