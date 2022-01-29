South African President Ramaphosa extends blessings in celebrating Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 08:33, January 29, 2022

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- South Africa is looking forward to the deepening of the relations with China on the economic and cultural fronts, and prosperity of both countries this year, said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Friday during a virtual celebration of the Chinese New Year.

He wished the Chinese in South Africa and abroad a happy lunar New Year of the Tiger.

"As we recover and rebuild in the wake of COVID-19, it is our wish that the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and South Africa will lead to mutual economic growth, development and common prosperity, prosperity for ourselves, for our respective regions, and for the rest of the world," said Ramaphosa, thanking China for the support during the COVID-19 pandemic and for assisting Africa to get the vaccines.

The Minister of Arts and Culture Nkosinathi Mthethwa wished the Chinese community a prosperous 2022 and expected the "already existing relations" between China and South Africa to be enhanced this year as the two have common interests.

Chinese ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong said in 2021, the leaders of China and South Africa interacted frequently and deepened mutual political trust. The two countries overcame the challenges of COVID-19 while the bilateral practical cooperation was also steadily advanced.

He expressed the wish for the New Year of the Tiger to bring strength to cement Sino-South Africa relations.

In accordance with the lunar Chinese calendar, the Spring Festival, the first day of the Chinese New Year, falls on Feb. 1 this year.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)