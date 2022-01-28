Countdown Calendar for Spring Festival: Get some meat

The countdown to the Spring Festival usually starts on the 23rd day of the twelfth month of the lunar year, when Chinese people get busier with preparations for the festival and observe traditional folk customs in the country.

People's Daily Online will introduce you to a traditional folk custom of the Spring Festival via a short video and a poster every day.

On the 26th day of the 12th lunar month, get some meat

In the past, Chinese people only got to eat meat during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday. People usually slaughter pigs and sheep and enjoy them during the festival. The whole preparation process is filled with joy.

Related:

Countdown Calendar for Spring Festival: Make tofu

Countdown Calendar for Spring Festival: Clean the house

Countdown Calendar for Spring Festival: Enjoy sticky candy

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)