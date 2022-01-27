Macao to stage parades for celebration of Chinese New Year

MACAO, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) will stage parades next month to celebrate the Chinese New Year, the tourism office of the SAR government said on Wednesday.

The event, to be held on the 3rd day (Feb. 3) and the 12th day (Feb. 12) of the Lunar New Year, will involve 14 floats and 22 mainland and local performance teams.

In celebration of the Year of the Tiger, the parade will revolve around a story of the Tiger General's victory over a winged epidemic beast. A multimedia dance drama under the same theme will be also presented.

The office said a range of pandemic prevention measures will be adopted for the event, requiring audiences to present their valid Macao health code in green color, scan the venue code, undergo temperature checks and maintain social distance, in addition to wearing masks throughout the time on site.

All performers and staffers who participate in this event are required to have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine or taken a nucleic acid test for COVID-19.

Having gradually developed into one of Macao's signature festive events, the parade was canceled in last year's Chinese New Year amid epidemic concerns.

