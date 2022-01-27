Photo Review: President Xi celebrates Spring Festival with the people

Each year since 2013, prior to the Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, Chinese President Xi Jinping has made inspection tours across China and extended Spring Festival greetings to people of all ethnic groups.

2013

President Xi Jinping serves food to an old man as he visits a cafeteria in a senior citizens' center in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 4, 2013. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

2014

President Xi Jinping gives children Spring Festival gifts at the Children Welfare House of Hohhot, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan 28, 2014. Xi paid a visit to Inner Mongolia and extended New Year greetings to people of all ethnic groups. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

2015

President Xi Jinping (C) visits people in Liangjiahe Village, Wen'anyi Township of Yanchuan County, Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 13, 2015. Xi extended Spring Festival greetings to locals in old revolutionary base areas and to Chinese people of all ethnic groups across the country. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

2016

Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a three-day visit to east China's Jiangxi Province from February 1 to 3, 2016, days ahead of the traditional Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. Xi extended holiday greetings to all Chinese citizens and military personnel.

President Xi Jinping (L, 3rd) hits the glutinous rice cake with local villagers in Jinggangshan, during his visit to east China’s Jiangxi Province, on Feb. 2, 2016. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

2017

Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) visits the home of villager Xu Wan in Desheng Village, Xiaoertai Township of Zhangbei County in north China's Hebei Province, on Jan. 24, 2017. Xi pushed for increased efforts on poverty alleviation during an inspection tour to the city of Zhangjiakou. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

2018

Chinese President Xi Jinping talks with villagers and members of a local poverty alleviation team as he visits the home of an impoverished family in Sanhe Village of Sanchahe Township in Zhaojue County, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, February 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits residents' homes in Qianmen area in central Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 1, 2019. President Xi Jinping visited residents and primary-level officials in Beijing and extended Lunar New Year greetings to Chinese people of all ethnic groups. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

2020

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, beats a wooden drum of the Wa ethnic group three times to bless the coming year in Sanjia Village in the city of Tengchong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks to villagers who are participating in festive activities, and extends his New Year's greetings to people of all ethnic groups across the country, on a public square of Huawu Village, Xinren Miao Township of Qianxi County, Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 3, 2021. Xi inspected southwest China's Guizhou Province ahead of the Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

