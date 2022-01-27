Xi extends congratulations on opening of CMG forum

Xinhua) 08:07, January 27, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday extended congratulations on the opening of the first CMG Forum, themed "Together for a High-tech Winter Olympics," in Beijing.

Xi wrote in the congratulatory letter that he hoped participants of the forum will pool their wisdom and exchange ideas to better demonstrate the charm of ice and snow sports, promote the Olympic spirit and push forward the development of Winter Olympic sports.

The forum was hosted by China Media Group (CMG).

