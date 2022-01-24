Languages

Taste of Spring Festival on tip of my tongue: sun-drying cured meat in rural areas

(Xinhua) 13:58, January 24, 2022

Cured meatis served as every year's Spring Festival reunion cuisine.With the Spring Festival approaching, many villagers in Lutian Town of Guangzhou City, are busy sun-drying all kinds of cured food in front of or behind their houses, including cured meat, cured sausages, cured duck, etc. The drifting aroma of all the cured food creates a special rural scenery filled with festival atmosphere.

Cured food is served as every year’s Spring Festival reunion cuisine.(Photo taken by Luo Suling)


