Scenery of Lake Namtso in China's Tibet

Xinhua) 09:51, January 20, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 18, 2022 shows the scenery of Lake Namtso in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Photo taken on Jan. 18, 2022 shows the scenery of Lake Namtso in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chogo)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 18, 2022 shows the scenery of Lake Namtso in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Photo taken on Jan. 18, 2022 shows the scenery of Lake Namtso in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Photo taken on Jan. 18, 2022 shows the scenery of Lake Namtso in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chogo)

