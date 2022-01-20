Home>>
Scenery of Lake Namtso in China's Tibet
(Xinhua) 09:51, January 20, 2022
Aerial photo taken on Jan. 18, 2022 shows the scenery of Lake Namtso in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
Photo taken on Jan. 18, 2022 shows the scenery of Lake Namtso in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chogo)
Aerial photo taken on Jan. 18, 2022 shows the scenery of Lake Namtso in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
Photo taken on Jan. 18, 2022 shows the scenery of Lake Namtso in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
Photo taken on Jan. 18, 2022 shows the scenery of Lake Namtso in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chogo)
