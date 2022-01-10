In pics: huge snowman in NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 10:23, January 10, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 9, 2022 shows a huge snowman on the riverbank of Songhua River in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The giant snowman is about 18 meters tall and 13 meters wide, using more than 2,000 cubic meters of snow. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

