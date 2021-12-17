Red vest volunteers assist in COVID-19 prevention in Harbin, NE China

Xinhua) 10:47, December 17, 2021

More than 20 volunteers dressed in red vests have shuttled back and forth on motorcycles to distribute necessary materials and help maintain order on site in Pingfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

More than 20 volunteers dressed in red vests have shuttled back and forth on motorcycles to distribute necessary materials and help maintain order on site in Pingfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

More than 20 volunteers dressed in red vests have shuttled back and forth on motorcycles to distribute necessary materials and help maintain order on site in Pingfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

More than 20 volunteers dressed in red vests have shuttled back and forth on motorcycles to distribute necessary materials and help maintain order on site in Pingfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

More than 20 volunteers dressed in red vests have shuttled back and forth on motorcycles to distribute necessary materials and help maintain order on site in Pingfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)