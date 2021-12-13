Xinjiang Kaidu River begins to freeze

Ecns.cn) 15:07, December 13, 2021

The photo taken on Dec 11, 2021 shows ice floes in the Kaidu River in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region after "Daxue" (Greater Snow), the 21st of the 24 solar terms. (File photo/China News Service)

The 610-kilometer Kaidu River covers around 22,000 square kilometers with an average annual runoff of 868 billion cubic meters. It finally flows into Bosten Lake, the country's largest inland freshwater lake.

