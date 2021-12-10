"Super Projects" in Sichuan promote local economic and social development

Xinhua) 08:19, December 10, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 1, 2019 shows Keku Bridge on Wenchuan-Ma'erkang expressway in southwest China's Sichuan Province. A series of "Super Projects" in Sichuan have been built to promote the development of western China, making contributions to local economic and social development. (Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 9, 2019 shows Keku Bridge on Wenchuan-Ma'erkang expressway in southwest China's Sichuan Province. A series of "Super Projects" in Sichuan have been built to promote the development of western China, making contributions to local economic and social development. (Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 21, 2021 shows an entrance of a tunnel on Ya'an-Kangding expressway in southwest China's Sichuan Province. A series of "Super Projects" in Sichuan have been built to promote the development of western China, making contributions to local economic and social development. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Aerial photo taken on April 30, 2021 shows the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in southwest China's Sichuan Province. A series of "Super Projects" in Sichuan have been built to promote the development of western China, making contributions to local economic and social development. (Photo by Wang Ruilin/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 19, 2021 shows a meeting point of the sections of Sichuan-Shaanxi highway, Beijing-Kunming expressway, Baoji-Chengdu railway, Xi'an-Chengdu high-speed railway and Jialing River shipping lane in southwest China's Sichuan Province. A series of "Super Projects" in Sichuan have been built to promote the development of western China, making contributions to local economic and social development. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Aerial photo taken on July 15, 2021 shows a view of Lianghekou hydropower plant on the Yalong River in southwest China's Sichuan Province. A series of "Super Projects" in Sichuan have been built to promote the development of western China, making contributions to local economic and social development. (Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 10, 2021 shows Baihetan hydropower station in southwest China. A series of "Super Projects" in Sichuan have been built to promote the development of western China, making contributions to local economic and social development. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 23, 2021 shows a section of Ya'an-Xichang expressway in southwest China's Sichuan Province. A series of "Super Projects" in Sichuan have been built to promote the development of western China, making contributions to local economic and social development. (Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 23, 2021 shows a section of Ya'an-Xichang expressway in southwest China's Sichuan Province. A series of "Super Projects" in Sichuan have been built to promote the development of western China, making contributions to local economic and social development. (Xinhua)

Aerial panoramic photo taken on Oct. 21, 2021 shows the Luding grand bridge across Daduhe River on Ya'an-Kangding expressway (L) and a section of Ya'an-Kangding expressway in southwest China's Sichuan Province. A series of "Super Projects" in Sichuan have been built to promote the development of western China, making contributions to local economic and social development. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 21, 2021 shows the Luding grand bridge across Daduhe River of Ya'an-Kangding expressway in southwest China's Sichuan Province. A series of "Super Projects" in Sichuan have been built to promote the development of western China, making contributions to local economic and social development. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Aerial photo taken on May 7, 2021 shows the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in southwest China's Sichuan Province. A series of "Super Projects" in Sichuan have been built to promote the development of western China, making contributions to local economic and social development. (Photo by Wang Ruilin/Xinhua)

