Giant pandas poised in Autumn in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 11:19, November 03, 2021

Giant pandas are playing and foraging inside the Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Wolong National Nature Reserve, Southwest China's Sichuan province. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guoxing)

Shenshuping base sits in Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture and is committed to the panda's breeding and reproduction. It is the largest conservation and research center for giant pandas along with the bases in Dujiangyan and Ya'an cities in Sichuan.

