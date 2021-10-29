Home>>
Golden reed flowers brighten Bosten Lake in NW China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 15:08, October 29, 2021
Bosten Lake in Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has formed into an oil painting-like canvas this autumn season, with vast fields of reed flowers now in full bloom.
The body of water is the largest inland freshwater lake in the country, boasting rich fish resources and 40,000 hectares of reeds surrounding the lake. Every autumn, the fascinating landscape of golden reeds attracts tourists from around the country.
