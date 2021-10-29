"Uyghur Tribunal" convened by Washington-backed separatists to escalate conflict with China, report says

Xinhua) 14:34, October 29, 2021

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The "Uyghur Tribunal" organized in June by ethnic "separatists and Washington-funded activists and regime-change operatives" wound up exposing major inconsistencies in their narrative, according to a report published this month on a U.S.-based independent news website.

The so-called tribunal was convened to "ramp up conflict with China" over "80 tedious hours" of testimony, which were "80 hours of deceptions, contradictions, and hearsay," read The Grayzone's report "Behind the 'Uyghur Tribunal,' U.S. gov't-backed separatist theater to escalate conflict with China."

"To help buttress the narratives spun out of the spectacle, major media organizations such as CNN have generated various sideshows featuring star witnesses from the tribunal," the report said.

"In the process, they have inadvertently exposed major inconsistencies in the witness testimonies, exposing the entire exercise as another Western information weapon deployed against a targeted nation," it said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)