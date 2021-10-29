Home>>
Scenery of Lop Nur National Wetland Park in Yuli, Xinjiang
(Xinhua) 09:59, October 29, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 27, 2021 shows a view of Lop Nur National Wetland Park in Yuli County, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xinjiang officials, residents lambast U.S. "forced labor" fallacies
- Autumn scenery in Changqing scenic area, Hebei
- Comparisons of Urumqi, NYC subways go viral, show prosperity of Xinjiang
- Xinjiang willing to cooperate on anti-terrorism with China's neighbors: spokesperson
- Xinjiang tomato growers slam "forced labor" fabrications by Western anti-China forces
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.