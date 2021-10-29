Languages

Archive

Friday, October 29, 2021

Home>>

Scenery of Lop Nur National Wetland Park in Yuli, Xinjiang

(Xinhua) 09:59, October 29, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 27, 2021 shows a view of Lop Nur National Wetland Park in Yuli County, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories