Xinjiang willing to cooperate on anti-terrorism with China's neighbors: spokesperson

October 28, 2021

URUMQI, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is willing to engage in anti-terrorism cooperation with China's neighboring countries, Xu Guixiang, a spokesperson with the regional government, said Tuesday.

Xu made the remarks during a video conference jointly held by the regional government and the Chinese Embassy in India.

Xinjiang has taken a series of resolute and effective measures to crack down on terrorism and extremism, and will actively cooperate with China's neighboring countries in this regard in the future, Xu told Indian participants at the conference.

"Xinjiang is at the forefront of China's fight against terrorism and extremism. We are willing to strengthen the exchange of information with China's neighboring countries and jointly safeguard regional security," Xu said, while stressing that Xinjiang is resolute in combating any forces that dare to threaten the region's stability and the lives and property of its people.

The spokesperson also welcomed people from all countries, including India, to visit Xinjiang to see for themselves the real situation there, saying that "the door to Xinjiang is always open."

Elijan Anayat, another spokesperson for the regional government, noted that India is a major trading partner of Xinjiang and the region's import volume from India increased by 14 percent last year despite the impact of the pandemic.

"Xinjiang is willing to strengthen cooperation with India to bring benefits to the people of both sides and achieve mutually beneficial and win-win results," said Elijan Anayat.

