Siberian ibex play in snow in China's Xinjiang
(Ecns.cn) 14:28, October 26, 2021
Flocks of Siberian ibex play in the snow in Bozhou, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 23, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Shen Zhijun)
Under second-class state protection, Siberian ibex began to gather and breed in October in Bozhou.
