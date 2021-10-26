Languages

Archive

Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Home>>

Siberian ibex play in snow in China's Xinjiang

(Ecns.cn) 14:28, October 26, 2021

Flocks of Siberian ibex play in the snow in Bozhou, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 23, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Shen Zhijun)

Under second-class state protection, Siberian ibex began to gather and breed in October in Bozhou.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories