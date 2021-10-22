In pics: cotton harvest season in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 10:00, October 22, 2021

Aerial photo shows trucks loaded with cotton waiting to enter a cotton company in Shawan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2021. The cotton harvest season started in October in Xinjiang. Xinjiang is the largest cotton-growing area in China. The region's cotton output hit 5.16 million tonnes in 2020, accounting for 87.3 percent of the total in the country, said the National Bureau of Statistics. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

