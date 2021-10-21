Xinjiang through the lens

Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:43, October 21, 2021

Sadikjan Emin (right), a 75-year-old resident of Tacheng city, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, raises the national flag at his home on Sept 24, 2021. The ritual of raising national flag, which started 12 years old, has attracted many visitors. (Photo:chinadaily.com.cn/by Zou Hong)

