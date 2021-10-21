Home>>
Xinjiang through the lens
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:43, October 21, 2021
Sadikjan Emin (right), a 75-year-old resident of Tacheng city, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, raises the national flag at his home on Sept 24, 2021. The ritual of raising national flag, which started 12 years old, has attracted many visitors. (Photo:chinadaily.com.cn/by Zou Hong)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.