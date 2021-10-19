We Are China

Scenery of populus diversifolia forest along Tarim River in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 17:09, October 19, 2021

A populus diversifolia forest is seen along a 50-km-long section of Tarim River crossing the north of Taklimakan desert in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.（China News Service/Jiao Yinhui）

The Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps has made efforts to control desertification and improved local ecological system.

