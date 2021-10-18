Home>>
Explore Xinjiang's golden oasis of poplar trees
(CGTN) 14:30, October 18, 2021
Numerous Populus euphratica trees grow in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Known for their resilience, the poplar trees adorn the landscape with golden leaves every autumn, attracting many visitors. Click on this video to view this magnificent golden oasis from above!
