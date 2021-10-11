Home>>
View of sunset glow in Beijing
(Xinhua) 09:03, October 11, 2021
Photo taken on Oct. 10, 2021 shows the view of sunset glow in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Du Juanjuan)
