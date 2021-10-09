Beijing parks welcome over 2 mln visitors during holiday

10:37, October 09, 2021 By ( Xinhua

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Beijing's 11 municipal parks and the Museum of Chinese Gardens and Landscape Architecture received over 2.11 million visitors during the weeklong National Day holiday, the Beijing Municipal Administration Center of Parks said Friday.

The Summer Palace, Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park and Beijing Zoo were reported as the most popular destinations, according to the center.

Flower shows, cultural exhibitions and activities on learning about the history of the Communist Party of China were held at these venues.

Amid regular epidemic control efforts, online ticket reservations were required, and caps on the number of visitors were set to prevent overcrowding.

