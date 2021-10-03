Newly-opened Beijing Winter Olympic park attracts tourists during National Day Holiday

BEIJING, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- Located close to the Beijing 2022 organizing committee, the newly-opened Beijing Winter Olympic Park, with a total area of about 1,142 hectares, has been popular among tourists during National Day Holiday.

One of the highlights of the Park is a 42km riverside marathon route, which is the first enclosed marathon route in Beijing. The marathon route integrates the natural landscape of the Yongding River and the Western Hills, as well as elements of the Shougang Industrial Park and the Olympic Winter Games. It also has courses for 2km, 10km and half marathon, to meet the diverse need of the residents.

On the first day of the holiday, Li Dong, chief of a runners' club in Beijing, came to the Winter Olympic Park early with fellow members to experience the new marathon track.

"This runway is wide and flat, and the touch is moderate. There are scenic surroundings along the route, and you can also see urban landscapes like the Shougang Big Air and the new Shougang Bridge. I don't feel tired when I run down," said Li after running for more than 10km.

The Beijing Winter Olympic Park covers a total area of about 1,142 hectares, including 326 hectares of water surface and 506 hectares of green space.

