New Beijing airport's annual passenger throughput tops 20 mln

Xinhua) 16:22, September 27, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 22, 2020 shows an interior view of the Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The annual passenger throughput of Beijing Daxing International Airport exceeded 20 million for the first time since its launch on Sept. 25, 2019, the airport said Monday.

Since the airport opened to passengers, the greatest number of flights on a single day is 907 while the greatest number of passengers on a single day is north of 140,000.

As of Monday, the airport has handled close to 40 million passengers and about 315,000 flights.

Today, 33 domestic and overseas airlines are operating at the airport and 240 routes have been opened, covering 171 global destinations.

