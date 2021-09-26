New Beijing airport handles nearly 39 million passenger trips

Photo taken on Sept. 22, 2020 shows an interior view of the Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- The passenger throughput of Beijing Daxing International Airport totaled nearly 39 million over the past two years, said the airport.

Saturday marked the second anniversary of the beginning of the airport's operations.

By Sept. 22, the airport handled 38.94 million passenger trips and 215,400 tonnes of cargo and mail. A total of 314,600 flights took off and landed at the airport.

The annual passenger throughput will likely exceed 20 million by the end of September based on current traffic trends, the airport said.

Currently, 26 domestic airlines operate at the airport, including China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines. By August, the airport operated 145 domestic air routes connecting 135 destinations across the country.

