Farmer photography exhibition opens in Beijing
(Xinhua) 10:15, September 24, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- A photo exhibition displaying photographs snapped by farmers kicked off in Beijing on Thursday, highlighting the great changes taking place in rural China.
Thursday marks the Chinese farmers' harvest festival, which is celebrated on the Autumn Equinox every year.
A total of 111 works of photographers and shutterbugs from rural areas or in agriculture-related industries have been put on display.
The exhibition, scheduled until Oct. 5, is sponsored by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the China Photographers Association.
