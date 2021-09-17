Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city

People's Daily Online) 11:20, September 17, 2021

Aerial photo shows terraced fields in Taifu town. (People's Daily Online/Yan Zhiquan)

More than 20,000 mu (about 1,333 hectares) of terraced rice fields in Taifu town of Lu county, Luzhou city, southwest China's Sichuan province has recently ushered in a bumper harvest season, with the golden rice portraying a magnificent and beautiful autumnal scene like a painting.

In recent years, Lu county has continuously improved the construction of farmland infrastructure and made great efforts to promote the modernization of grain production. The rice planting area of the county has reached 600,000 mu, with its rice output exceeding 400,000 tons.

Among them, Taifu town is home to terraced rice fields with an area of more than 23,000 mu. Through the large-scale promotion of high-quality rice terraced fields, average grain output per mu has reached 600 kilograms.

