2021 Canadian International Air Show held in Toronto
(Ecns.cn) 09:51, September 06, 2021
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds perform during the 2021 Canadian International Air Show in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 4, 2021. The two-day event kicked off on Saturday.(Photo/China News Service/Yu Ruidong)
